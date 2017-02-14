Pastor abducted from car in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)- A Malaysian pastor, who is well-known among the Christian community in Petaling Jaya, has been reported to be abducted.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat confirmed on Tuesday (Feb 14) that Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo was abducted on Monday (Feb 13).

"So far there is no ransom demand. We are still investigating and using all our resources to track down the victim," he said.

He advised the public to refrain from speculating on the case.

Messages circulating on social media earlier on Tuesday morning claimed that Koh had been abducted from his car in Jalan Bahagia here.

"Police received a report that that occupants of a van stopped the pastor's car, a silver Honda Accord, along Jalan Bahagia, Petaling Jaya, and abducted him," one of the messages said.