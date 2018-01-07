Pakatan allocates most seats for PKR to contest in upcoming Malaysia polls

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan has agreed on parliamentary seat allocations for its component parties in Malaysia's next general election that is widely expected to be held in the coming months.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will contest in the lion's share of seats - 52 of 165 seats in Peninsular Malaysia plus an undisclosed number of seats in Sabah and Sarawak, which have 56 parliamentary constituencies in total.

Of the seats in Peninsular Malaysia, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia - led by former premier Mahathir Mohamad - has been allocated 52 seats, Democratic Action Party has 35 seats while Parti Amanah Negara has 27 seats.

Amanah plans to ask for more state seats in Johor state as it was given the least parliamentary seats to contest in the upcoming general election.

Both parliamentary and state seats will be contested in the upcoming general election, except in Sarawak which already held its state election in May 2016.

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said he acknowledged the dissatisfaction by state delegates who chose to boycott the Pakatan Harapan convention - being held on Jan 6 to 7 - over the parliamentary seat distribution.

"We are willing to work for more state seats and we will continue to pursue this," he said when met at the sidelines of the convention in Shah Alam, Selangor on Sunday (Jan 7).

Pakatan had reached its consensus on parliamentary seat distribution in a meeting on Saturday night.

In Johor, Amanah is only contesting two parliamentary seats - Parit Sulong and Pulai - instead of the five parliamentary seats they had asked for.

Mr Salahuddin, who is also Johor Amanah information chief, said, however, the delegates were "not breaking consensus" with their boycott call.

"I respect and appreciate what happened in Johor because they expressed their dissatisfaction," he said.

Meanwhile, Amanah secretary-general Anuar Tahir insisted that there was no boycott.

"This is not a boycott. They're just not here. There's a rumour saying that they are not happy, but sometimes during seat negotiations, they can't get what they ask for," he said.

Mr Anuar said the party will schedule a meeting on Monday (Jan 8) with party president Mohamad Sabu to discuss the matter.

"This is not a big problem, and can be resolved," he said.