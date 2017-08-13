Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum suspended after chaos erupts at venue

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR / ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Nothing To Hide 2.0 forum featuring a no-holds barred session with former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad had to be suspended after several people created a ruckus by throwing objects at the stage.

The chaotic incident erupted midway through the session on Sunday (Aug 13), when Tun Dr Mahathir was on stage and answering a question on the 1985 Memali tragedy.

Then someone in the crowd suddenly flung a bottle towards the stage, and the hall erupted into chaos as chairs and flares started getting thrown about.

The session was immediately suspended. Dr Mahathir and other opposition politicians attending the forum were quickly escorted out of the hall.