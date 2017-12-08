No contest for Umno's top three as party eyes big win at general election

KUALA LUMPUR - The top three positions in Umno will not be contested at its next internal polls, as Malaysia's ruling party bids to stamp out infighting ahead of a crucial general election due by August.

In a resolution passed during the party's annual congress on Friday (Dec 8), president Najib Razak and acting deputy president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will automatically be the most senior leaders in the party in the next term.

Vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein was also granted the position of senior vice-president without contest.

"We took the decision... to accept the senior vice presidency should be given to Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein," Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid told a press conference after the party's supreme council resolution was passed unanimously.

Mr Hishammuddin said he felt "relief and pride" that the leadership lineup had received the blessing of over 2,000 delegates attending the Umno meet.

"This will ensure full focus on the general elections," he said.

Mr Zahid came in first in the VP race in 2013, while Mr Hishammuddin - Datuk Seri Najib's cousin - narrowly scraped through to defend one of three vice-presidencies.

The resolution initially proposed that only Prime Minister Najib and deputy premier Ahmad Zahid maintain their party positions uncontested. But delegates speaking at the general assembly called for Defence Minister Hisham to also be given a free pass at party polls due by April.

The party elections were originally due by Oct 2016 but they were delayed to prepare for a national ballot that has yet to be called. The Straits Times understands that Umno will write to the Registrar of Societies to allow the party to further delay its internal vote so that it does not clash with the general election.

Party sources told The Straits Times that the race for the vice-presidency is likely to see a crowded field next year. Despite his seniority in the party, Mr Hishammuddin had slipped down the pecking order at the last polls, and other ambitious warlords are aiming to leapfrog him.

The move on Friday ringfences Mr Najib and his top lieutenants, amid reports and speculation that they have been jockeying to increase their influence in the party, a tussle which could intensify if the premier fails to win a resounding mandate at the general election.