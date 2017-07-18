Netizens slam brawl between MMA fighter and security guards at Malaysian condominium

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A viral video of a brawl between several security guards and a well-built man believed to be a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter at a condominium in Subang Jaya is making its rounds on the Internet, prompting backlash from netizens.

The posting made by Discover Subang Jaya on Facebook - which recorded the fight in four short videos and two pictures - has since gone viral, garnering more than 6.2 million views and over 48,000 shares.

In the video, the assailant is seen engaging in a heated argument with a security guard. It eventually erupts into a brawl after the man aimed a kick at the security guard's left shin.

The guard manages to grab the assailant's leg and they both tumble to the ground, but the assailant gains the upper hand and sits on the guard.

Before he can throw a punch, two other security guards intervene and grab hold of the man, with one of the guards using a baton to hit him.

Finally, a total of four security guards manage to subdue the man on the ground, tying his hands with a rope while onlookers watch on.

According to Discover Subang Jaya, the assailant is a self-proclaimed MMA fighter for the past eight years.

A Facebook user with the profile name Darriush Kha Lili, who is believed to be the assailant, defended his action.

He explained: "I didn't intend to hurt anyone. I could've fight back easily yea, I just threw a few kicks to keep him away, then these morons just jumped me, I didn't even fight back. I'm not dumb; I don't want problems with the police.

"For me it's just funny man. I admit it was my mistake. I slapped him, which I said sorry and they all did too. It was just a big misunderstanding," he said.

Netizens slammed Darriush, with Facebook user Raja Nahar Shah saying: "Way to go big man. There wasn't a need for you to fight in the first place.

"Those 'morons' were not only doing their job but they were also backing up the person you kicked first. You're the aggressor here."

Another Facebook user, Bob Mot said: "When things don't go your way, sometimes its better to take the high road and walk away.

"The fighting arts is meant to defend and one should uphold the code of honour and a true warrior spirit."