YANGON (AFP) - Nearly 60,000 people, mostly Rohingya Muslims, have crossed into Bangladesh in the last eight days desperately trying to escape spiralling communal violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state, the United Nations refugee agency said on Saturday (Sept 2).

"The estimated number is 58,600 (as of) today according to various aid agencies and will keep going up," UNHCR spokeswoman Vivian Tan told AFP.

(This story is developing)