Malaysia PM Najib and wife visit Anwar Ibrahim in hospital

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor visited Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Hospital Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Nov 17).

The former Opposition leader had undergone laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery to his right shoulder last Sunday (Nov 12).

"I went to visit Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today… I hope he recovers quickly," said Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on his Facebook page on Friday (Nov 17).

The posting was accompanied by a photo of Datuk Seri Najib, Mrs Rosmah, Mr Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the hospital.

He is currently serving the sentence at the Sungai Buloh prison.