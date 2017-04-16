'Missing' Malaysian activist Peter Chong arrives home after Thai trip

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Petaling Jaya councillor Peter Chong, who was reportedly missing for more than a week, has arrived home after crossing into Thailand.

Via his tweethandle @kbab51, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar on Sunday (April 16) posted two photos of the social activist clad in a pair of shorts and a blue T-shirt believed to be at the KLIA International Airport.

"Syabas @PDRMsia Kuala Lumpur (well done, Kuala Lumpur police). 'Missing' Peter Chong is back from Pattaya, this afternoon," he said.

When contacted, Khalid said Chong would be questioned over his disappearance.

Syabas @PDRMsia Kuala Lumpur. 'Missing' Peter Chong is back from Pattaya, this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Axb0n2PR7p — Khalid Abu Bakar (@KBAB51) April 16, 2017

Last week, Khalid said police had evidence that Chong crossed the border at the Bukit Kayu Hitam immigration checkpoint into Thailand at around 6.30am on April 7 and there was no record of his return to Malaysia.

Chong disappeared not long after posting an update on his Facebook page on March 31 about a strange encounter with an unnamed man.

Chong, who served as a personal assistant to Subang MP R. Sivarasa for a few years until 2015, said he was warned by a young motorcyclist to be careful because many people were going missing.