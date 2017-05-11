Man holds woman hostage in two-hour standoff with police in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The tranquility of the Luyang suburban area in Malaysia was shattered for two hours when a woman was held hostage at knifepoint by a man trying to evade arrest.

The 24-year-old woman was made to follow the suspect, said to be a Filipino, for nearly two kilometres as the police continuously talked him into giving up.

Kota Kinabalu City deputy police chief Supt George Abd Rakman said the suspect, 27, was believed to have broken into a house in Taman Istimewa at around 7.30pm yesterday.

"Upon being confronted by the owner, he grabbed a 15cm kitchen knife and fled," said Supt George.

As he was fleeing, he grabbed the woman, who happened to be in the vicinity when he saw the Luyang police arrive.

The suspect then forced her to walk along a lane in the housing estate before entering the Luyang main road.

By the time they reached Jalan Damai at about 8.30pm, police had cordoned off both ends of the road.

The suspect also threatened to slit the woman's throat several times. Occasionally, he pushed her to the ground or made her kneel.

In a moment of distraction, police managed to surprise and overpower the suspect. He is now being held at the city police headquarters.

The woman, who was badly shaken, is being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.