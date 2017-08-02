Malaysia's train operator RapidKL uses Annabelle doll to warn commuters to mind their manners

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's MRT and LRT operator RapidKL is trying to spook users into behaving themselves at stations and trains by using Annabelle, a haunted doll from a movie with the same name.

In a post on Facebook, one photo showed Annabelle sitting at an MRT gate entrance. Another showed it taking a ride on the MRT.

The pictures came with the caption: "Dear valued customers, lately we've been receiving surprise visits from Annabelle. Mind your manners while you are on our trains or… she will haunt you FOREVER."

It was also captioned with hashtags #annabelleisnear #citizenwithmannerswanted and #forabetterfuture.

RapidKL's spokesman said the sole purpose of the witty campaign was to generate civic awareness among the public, reported New Straits Times.

"It is heartening (for us) to receive such feedback from the public and we believe this has generated so much awareness.

"We hope that the public's social etiquette will be improved, not only when using the public transportation but also when they use any public facilities," its spokesman told the newspaper.

The post on Tuesday (Aug 1) has received more than 24,000 reactions on Facebook with over 9,000 shares.

Many netizens praised the company's new method of educating the public on social etiquette when using public transportation. Some even called on RapidKL to give a raise to the administration of its social media platform.

"Admin, you are so entertaining. I rarely follow corporate page like yours. But this one won my heart. Your sarcasm is acceptable. Well done," said Facebook user Farhanim Zainal.

RapidKL initiated a series of posts last week to create awareness among passengers following instances of vandalism at MRT stations that were opened on July 17.