Malaysia's Parliament tabling anti-fake news Bill, moving on new electoral boundaries this week

Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia's Parliament this week will see two important events packed in mere weeks before the country's election and less than two weeks before its last day of sitting.

The government is tabling the Anti-Fake News Bill and moving the redelineation motion with new electoral boundaries that will come into effect for the upcoming polls.

In Parliament's order paper released on Sunday (March 25), it listed the Anti-Fake News Bill as its first item of government Bills for first reading on Monday. The redelineation motion is listed second on the list of motions that will be having its second reading.

Prime Minister Najib Razak and his administration have been pushing forthe anti-fake news law, with government officials draftingthe Bill in less than two months. Critics have raised concern over the speed of the Bill and adding more laws to existing ones that already governs the spread of false information.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Azalina Othman Said, the de facto law minister, is leading the drafting of the Bill. She said last week the law is meant to "protect the people from fake news dumping and also from falling victim to fake news".

"However, the Bill would not block the people's freedom of expression as allocated by the Constitution," she said in a statement.

Cabinet approved the draft Bill last Wednesday.

Also slated to be debated this week is the redelineation motion which will see its second reading on Wednesday, after Parliament has completed the debate and vote on the supplementary supply Bill - additional money the government is seeking to run the administration.

The proposed new electoral boundaries have been widely criticised by both opposition lawmakers and analysts as gerrymandering. Critics tout the changes as packing opposition supporters into certain wards, creating several superseats that are seen as lost causes to the ruling coalition while carving out more seats that will favour the current administration. The final version of the electoral map will be debated on Wednesday in Parliament.

Analysts have previously estimated that the changes in electoral boundaries would hand Datuk Seri Najib's coalition 10 more federal seats. The last time nationwide voting maps was changed was in 2003, when the ruling coalition was also accused of gerrymandering.