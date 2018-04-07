Malaysia's opposition DAP founding member sad over move to ground rocket logo

SEREMBAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Democratic Action Party (DAP) founding member Dr Chen Man Hin is sad that the party is ditching its signature rocket logo associated with it for over half a century in this coming general election.

"My main worry is that the older party members will be confused when they cast their ballots and this can affect our performance," he said.

The 93-year-old DAP veteran who made it clear that he did not wish to interfere in party matters, expressed hope that the leadership would consider this.

"I will not interfere in DAP affairs but I need to convey my unhappiness to Lim Kit Siang and secretary-general Lim Guan Eng," he said.

Dr Chen said he saw no reason why the DAP could not continue using its own logo.

He said that he was overwhelmed when he first heard about the party's decision not to use the rocket logo.

On Thursday (April 5), Lim Guan Eng confirmed the party had agreed not to use its signature logo in the polls after the Registrar of Societies refused to register the four-party opposition pact Pakatan Harapan as a coalition due to the alleged irregularities at one of the parties, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

He said the decision was not an easy one for the party and did not dismiss the fact that grassroots DAP members may feel uncomfortable with the party having to contest under another logo.

Lim Kit Siang in his Twitter on Friday said the decision not to use the rocket logo was not an easy one, "but a most painful and heart-wrenching decision for all DAP leaders".

In George Town, DAP members have been urged to explain to the voters the decision to use a common Pakatan Harapan logo.

Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow said this was necessary so that voters are not confused when they do not see a rocket symbol on the ballot papers.

He said using a common Pakatan Harapan logo would not contravene with the state's anti-hopping law.

"We do not see that because we are not changing a party," he said.

The anti-hopping law was passed by the State Legislative Assembly in 2012 and enforced since 2013. The law is aimed at preventing party-hopping among elected politicians.