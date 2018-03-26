Malaysia's Bill to fight fake news tabled in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's proposed Bill to fight fake news was tabled for its first reading on Monday (March 26).

Under the proposed Anti-Fake News Bill, the dissemination of fake news on social media and any other medium could lead to a fine or a jail term.

"As the technology advances with time, the dissemination of fake news becomes a global concern and more serious that it affects the public," read the Bill, which was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Azalina Othman Said.

The Bill also seeks to safeguard the public against the spread of fake news whilst ensuring the right to freedom of speech and expression under the Federal Constitution is respected.

There are also provisions, proposed in the Bill, on the power of the Court to make an order to remove any publication medium, in particular social media platforms.

"With the proposed Act, it is hoped that the public be more responsible and cautious in sharing news and information," it read.

The proposed Anti-Fake News Bill received Cabinet approval last Wednesday.

Among the new elements in the Bill is the allocation of extra territorial applications, which means the Government is legally allowed to exercise authority beyond Malaysian borders.

The Bill will also have an interim measure to restrict the dissemination of fake news while a probe and prosecution of a case is underway.

Once the Bill is passed, anyone found "knowingly creating, offering, publishing, printing, distributing, circulating or disseminating" any fake news or publication containing it is liable for a fine up to RM500,000 (S$168,000) or imprisonment up to 10 years or both.

In the case of a continuing offence, a person is liable to a further fine of up to RM3,000 for every day during which the offence continues after conviction.

In addition to the punishment, the Court may also order an apology, such as in an open court or by publication in a newspaper.

Anyone who is found to provide financial assistance for the purposes of committing or facilitating the offence is also liable to a fine up to RM500,000 or imprisonment up to 10 years or both.

The Bill also states that any person who fails to remove publications containing fake news is also liable to a fine up to RM100,000 and in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine up to RM3,000 daily during which the offence continues after conviction.