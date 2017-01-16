Malaysians can now have a sneak peek of high-speed rail at Kuala Lumpur Sentral

PETALING JAYA (BERNAMA) - Malaysians can now get a preview of what the high speed rail (HSR) has to offer at the China High Speed Railway Experience Cube at KL Sentral.

The exhibition consists of a cockpit stimulator and passenger seats together with a virtual reality device to give visitors a holistic experience.

Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, who launched the exhibition, said this was a good opportunity for the public to prepare for the HSR era with the KL-Singapore link slated to be completed by 2026.

"Malaysia is standing on an exciting future and the public is very excited because we are now using train to connect towns and cities," he said in his speech at the launching ceremony of the exhibition on Monday (Jan 16).

Speaking to Bernama later, Syed Hamid said tender for the KL-Singapore HSR project was still in the bidding process and any decision must be made together with Singapore, which is Malaysia's joint partner in the project.

The exhibition, organised by China Railway, which is one of the bidders for the KL-Singapore HSR Project, is open daily to the public for free from 10am till 8pm, on the second floor of the station.

In a press conference held after the ceremony, China Railway Chairman Yang Zhongmin said, he was confident that the company would be able to deliver the project based on China's rich experience in railway construction.

"We are also confident because of our friendly relationship with Malaysia and will strictly follow the projected plan," he added.

For a visitor to the exhibition, Dilgeet Kaur, 61, she was now more excited than ever for the KL-Singapore HSR and expressed her appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for providing such a facility to Malaysians.

"I am so grateful for his initiative and ideas to improve our lives and the public transport. Now we don't have to fly to Singapore and waste too much time at the airport for custom and immigration processes," she added.