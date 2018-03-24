Malaysian police locate 'missing' woman who abused Indonesian maid

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Datin, who failed to turn up in court for a review of her sentence for abusing her Indonesian maid, has been located.

Police said they managed to get in touch with her through her lawyer.

Selangor police chief Comm Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police had not tracked her down yet as reported by some media.

"We only managed to liaise with her lawyer," he said when contacted.

Asked if police received an assurance that she would show up in court, Comm Mazlan pointed out that the "deadline is still not over".

"The court notice for her to appear in court is on March 29," he said.

On Wednesday, Datin Rozita Mohamad Ali, 44, and her bailor, a Royal Malaysian Air Force official, failed to attend the court proceedings.

The authorities went to Rozita's houses in Petaling Jaya and Melaka, as well as the bailor's home to serve the notice on them to appear in court but no one was around.

On March 15, Rozita was bound over for five years on a good beha­viour bond of RM20,000 for causing grievous hurt to her maid Suyanti Sutrinso, 21.

Rozita was charged with using a kitchen knife, a steel mop and an umbrella to attack Suyanti at a house in Mutiara Damansara on June 21, 2016.

The maid suffered multiple injuries to her eyes, legs, hands and internal organs.

She also had a broken scapula, injuries to her right lung, a blood clot near her brain and a fractured cheek.

Rozita was initially charged with attempted murder.

She then pleaded guilty to an amended charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

The case received wide media attention after a video went viral on social media.

As of Friday, some 70,000 people have signed an online petition, calling for justice to be served equally to the rich and poor.

Acting on a court order, the Immigration Department also barred her from leaving the country.