Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar to retire in September

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's police chief Khalid Abu Bakar will retire in September and be replaced by his deputy Noor Rashid Ibrahim, 59, according to The Malaysian Insight.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar is due for mandatory retirement in September despite talk that his tenure would be extended ahead of the next general election.

He had confirmed his retirement in June, according to Malaymail Online, saying: "Yes, I am going on mandatory retirement in September. I will turn 60."

The Malaysian Insight said on Wednesday (Aug 23) that Tan Sri Khalid, who became IGP in 2013, will retire on his 60th birthday on Sept 5.

Tan Sri Noor's deputy will be Special Branch Chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun, The Malaysian Insight added.

The changes are the latest since the Royal Malaysian Police announced a major reshuffle on July 4, which took effect from Aug 7.

A total of 74 officers were transferred or promoted, local media reported, with the internal security and public order department and the narcotics department getting new directors. Several states including Johor, Selangor, Sarawak and Negri Sembilan are also getting new top police chiefs.

Tan Sri Khalid had said then that the reshuffle was part of the police force's preparations for the next general election and the SEA Games, now under way.