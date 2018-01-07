Malaysia's jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to be released on June 8

KAJANG - Malaysia's jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim will be released from prison on June 8, two days ahead of schedule, the Prisons Department director-general said on Sunday (Jan 7).

"The 2000 Prison Regulations (No. 28) states that if a prisoner's release date falls on a weekend or public holiday, they have to be released the day before," Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar was quoted saying by the website.

"Because June 10 is a Sunday and June 9 is a Saturday, he (Anwar) will be released on Friday, June 8," he said.

Anwar's wife and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had announced at the launch of the Wanita Pakatan Harapan convention in Kajang on Saturday that he would be released from prison on June 11.

His release date was determined based on calculations made in accordance with Section 44 of the Prison Act (1995) and Rule No. 43 (1)(a) of the Prisons Regulations, Datuk Seri Zulkifli said.

Anwar is serving a five-year jail sentence for sodomy, a charge he has said is politically motivated.

He cannot run for political office for five years after his release, unless the Malaysian King pardons him.