Malaysian man slashes wife to death after she refused to have sex with him

SEMPORNA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 38-year-old woman paid with her life for refusing to have sex with her husband at 4am on Sunday (Jan 22).

Her 50-year-old husband slashed and stabbed her several times in their house at Kampung Pinggir Bakau after she rejected his early morning advances, Semporna OCPD Superintendent Peter Umbuas said.

He said the woman, Ms Norminah Bollok, died at the Semporna district hospital while her husband has gone into hiding following the incident which was reported to police by neighbours.

"We have launched a hunt for the suspect who fled the house with a bag containing the documents of his children," Superintendent Umbuas said.

He said they recovered a samurai sword believed to be the murder weapon.

Based on initial investigations, he said the suspect had woken up early and had gone to the wife's room to have sex.

However, she turned him down. The suspect apparently got angry, pulled out the sword and slashed his wife.

He then ran away, while his children rushed their mother to the hospital.

Superintendent Umbuas added that the couple has eight children - four boys and four girls, aged between 13 and 22.