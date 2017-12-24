Malaysian man arrested for sending pornographic DVD to single mother

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of sending a pornographic DVD to a single mother at Kampung Bakong in Lambor Kiri.

The man, who works in the village, tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the police on Sunday (Dec 24).

Perak Tengah OCPD Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the 52-year-old victim was just about to leave her house at around 7.15am on Friday, when she discovered a white envelope with the word "lucah" (obscene) handwritten on it.

"She opened it and found a pornographic disc in it sent by an unknown person. There was also a letter saying that the person would come to her house at 12am Saturday to have sex with her," said Supt Mohamad Zainal.

He said the woman has been living alone in the village for the last three years.

After lodging a police report, Supt Mohamad Zainal said police waited at the victim's house and found that a man had come over to her house at the time and date mentioned in the letter.

"He tried to run away when he noticed our presence but he was swiftly arrested. The suspect will be remanded for four days starting Sunday to assist in investigations," he said, adding that the man had no previous records.

The case is being investigated under Section 294 of the Penal Code for committing an obscene act in public.