Malaysian govt appoints US-based exploration firm Ocean Infinity to hunt for Malaysia Airlines MH370 on no find, no fee basis

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government on Wednesday (Jan 10) appointed United States-based seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity to locate the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 aircraft, on a "no cure no fee" basis.

The search for the debris and black boxes will begin from the middle of this month, covering an area of 25,000 sq km in the priority search area in the southern Indian Ocean under a 90-day time frame, the Transport Ministry announced at a press conference.

The fee for the search starts from US$20 million (S$26.7 million) if it is found within 5000sq km and can go up to US$70 million, depending on where the debris field or black boxes are found and only if they are found within 90 days.

The payment for the search will be borne by the Malaysian government.

The vessel for the hunt, the Seabed Constructor, is on its way to the search area, with 65 crew on board, including two personnel from the Royal Malaysian Navy. The ship is expected to arrive on Jan 17, said the firm’s CEO Oliver Plunkett.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said there was an 85 per cent chance that the the wreckage would be found within the 25,000 sq km area.

The next-of kin of the victims and their families will be updated via text messages and emails as and when new information on the search is available.

The location of Flight MH370 has become a mystery since the plane carrying 239 people on board disappeared en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014. Most of the passengers were Chinese.

The plane is thought to have been diverted thousands of kilometres off course out over the southern Indian Ocean before crashing off the coast of Western Australia.

The governments of Malaysia, Australia and China called off the search in January last year despite protests from the passengers' families, after the A$200 million (S$213 million) hunt which was carried out for more than two years failed to bear fruit.

Several pieces of debris confirmed to have been from the missing aircraft have have been found by members of the public on the African coast and islands in the Indian Ocean.