Malaysian electoral reform group Bersih protest electoral map changes outside Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR - More than 200 supporters of the Malaysian electoral reform group Bersih gathered outside Parliament on Wednesday (March 28) to protest the tabling of changes to the country's electoral boundaries ahead of polls that are expected to be called within weeks.

The group is looking to submit a memorandum on the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation report to the Speaker of Parliament Pandikar Amin Mulia and Prime Minister Najib Razak in a bid to prevent what it said was an "unfair delineation" without due process.

Members of the opposition Pakatan Harapan alliance, who have also criticised the redelineation report, also attended the protest.

Clad in the group's signature yellow T-shirts, they started gathering at the National Monument, located near the Parliament House, at about 7am, Malaysian media reports said.

The EC's redelineation report is set to be tabled by Datuk Seri Najib at 11.30am and widely expected to be passed on Wednesday night.

A heavy police presence was seen outside the National Monument and the Parliament House. Vehicles were also blocked from entering the area.

Members of the anti-riot personnel Light Strike Force (LSF) formed a human barricade along the entrances of the monument.

Police have told the group that only four people would be allowed to walk up to Parliament and hand over their memorandum.

The proposed new electoral boundaries have been widely criticised by both opposition lawmakers and analysts as gerrymandering.

Critics tout the changes as packing opposition supporters into certain wards, creating several superseats that are seen as lost causes to the ruling coalition while carving out more seats that will favour the current administration.

The government says the changes were drawn up by the EC and is free from political interference.