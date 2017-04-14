Malaysian detained in Indonesia for wearing T-shirt with communist symbol

JAKARTA (Bernama) - A Malaysian was detained by Indonesian authorities in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara province, for wearing a T-shirt with an image of the communist hammer and sickle symbol that has been banned in the country.

Mataram Section Police Chief Taufik was quoted by online media as saying that police detained the Malaysian, identified as Mohamad Tarmizi Mohamad Nordin, 50, at a hotel in Kota Mataram yesterday, following a tip-off.

The Malaysian was found at the hotel lobby and was wearing a T-shirt with the communist symbol, he said.

According to Taufik, when questioned, Mohamad Tarmizi said he was not aware of the ban by the Indonesian government on the use of the communist symbol.

He said the police seized the T-shirt and then released Mohamad Tarmizi after giving him a warning.

Mohamad Tarmizi was in Mataram on business and the police did not find other communist-related items on him, said Taufik.