Malaysian cops stepping up patrols to prevent Uighurs crossing Thai border

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Malaysian police have stepped up patrols in areas bordering Thailand to prevent the illegal entry of Uighurs who had escaped from an Immigration detention centre in southern Thailand.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said security measures were also taken by the army in the border areas of Kedah, Kelantan and Perak.

"We do no rule out the possibility of them (Uighur people) trying to sneak into the country and we have taken action by stepping up border patrol, especially along the Thai border," he said on Tuesday (Nov 21).

Fuzi said police would extend its full cooperation to the Thai authorities in sending back the Uighurs.

Twenty Uighurs who were waiting for deportation escaped from a detention centre in Sadao, Songkhla, at 2am on Monday.

The Uighurs were believed to have fled into a nearby forest at the Malaysia-Thai border.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan was reported to have said that five of the 20 Uighurs had been re-arrested.