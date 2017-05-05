Malaysian-Chinese consortium in axed Bandar Malaysia deal challenges decision

KUALA LUMPUR - A joint consortium involved in the deal to develop the Bandar Malaysia development has rejected the decision made by the government to terminate a RM7.41 billion (S$2.4 billion) agreement.

The 197ha Bandar Malaysia township has been earmarked to house a terminus for the nation's first high-speed railway linking Kuala Lumpur to Singapore.

The Malaysia-China consortium is made up of local conglomerate Iskandar Waterfront Holdings (IWH), owned by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kang Hoo, and China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC). It said on Friday (May 5) that TRX City's allegation "runs contrary" to the two companies' conduct.

In a joint statement, the two companies said the consortium has "fulfilled all the required payment obligations" under the share sale agreement with TRX City.

In December 2015, IWH and CREC agreed to purchase a 60 per cent stake in Bandar Malaysia, with the remaining 40 per cent held by TRX City - a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) before it was placed under the Ministry of Finance last year as part of 1MDB's debt rationalisation plan.

Wednesday evening's announcement by TRX City to cancel the deal over what it says is failure "to meet payment obligations" has caught the consortium off guard.

The consortium, IWH CREC Sdn Bhd (ICSB), said it has "sufficient financial resources and capabilities to ensure the smooth and successful execution and implementation of the development of Bandar Malaysia".

It also pegged TRX City's claim that the agreement has lapsed as "unacceptable".