Malaysian boy, 6, dies of heatstroke after being left in van for 3 hours

PETALING JAYA - A six-year-old boy in Malaysia died last Friday (April 21) after he was allegedly left inside a van for three hours.

Muhammad Iqram Danish, along with three other children, were on their way to kindergarten at Jalan Desa in Rawang after he was picked up from his house in Bandar Country Homes at 2pm.

According to New Straits Times, all the children except Iqram - who had fallen asleep in the back seat - alighted from the van when it reached the kindergarten.

The 21-year-old van driver was reportedly unaware that Iqram was not accounted for and drove back home. He then locked up the vehicle and left it in its parking lot.

Gombak's deputy police chief superintendent Mohd Marzuki Mohd Mokhtar told The Star that Iqram was unconscious by the time he was found in the van at around 5pm.

"He (the van driver) rushed Iqram to a clinic, and later, the Sungai Buloh Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead due to heatstroke," he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect.