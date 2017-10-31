Malaysian beauty queen to spice up Miss Universe pageant in nasi lemak dress

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Things are going to get spicy when Malaysian beauty queen Samantha Katie James walks on stage at the Miss Universe 2017 competition in Las Vegas next month.

The Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 hopes to sizzle in a nasi lemak-inspired dress during the National Costume segment of the competition.

In a special preview held at MyEg Tower in Petaling Jaya on Tuesday (Oct 31), the 22-year-old of Chinese-Brazillian descent showcased the creation, conceptualised by fashion designer Brian Khoo.

Just like a typical pack of nasi lemak, the dress features recreations of steamed coconut milk rice with a dollop of sambal (spicy chili paste), garnished with cucumber slices, a fried egg, fried anchovies, roasted peanuts and even banana leaves.

"My team and I wanted to give James something unique and iconic to wear at this year's competition. Nasi lemak is a dish that can only be found in Malaysia and it is a food that can be enjoyed by all," said Khoo.

"We felt it would make the perfect costume to depict the uniqueness of Malaysia."

Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation national director Datin Elaine Daly expressed confidence James would give nothing but her best at the competition.

"We hope she will be able to bring home the country's first Miss Universe title. But even if she does not, we are already very proud of her and her accomplishments," Daly said.

The 66th Miss Universe beauty competition will be held in Las Vegas, the United States, on Nov 26.