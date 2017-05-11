Malaysia robber on motorcycle grabs Chinese woman's bag while she's taking selfie

PETALING JAYA (The Star/Asia News Network) - Police are investigating a case in which a Chinese national had her bag snatched while she was taking a selfie at Dataran Merdeka.

Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Sukri Kaman said the incident occurred at about 12.30pm on Tuesday (May 9) when the 41-year-old businesswoman was at Dataran Merdeka.

He said a motorcyclist suddenly appeared from behind and snatched her handbag, causing her to fall.

He added that the victim was unhurt and only lost personal documents that were in the bag.

ACP Sukri said that the victim had made a police report at the Genting Highlands police station and had left for an overseas trip shortly after making the report.

He said investigations were ongoing and that the case is being investigated under Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery.