Malaysia police release photofit of slain Palestinian lecturer's alleged assassins

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police have released photo-fits of the suspects behind the shooting of Palestinian lecturer Fadi al-Batsh in a Kuala Lumpur suburb last Saturday (April 21).

The pictures have also been released to authorities at all the country's exit points.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said police compiled the photo-fits based on eyewitness descriptions.

"We have experts who compiled the photo-fits based on eyewitnesses but we cannot reveal much about those who spoke to us," he told reporters on Monday.

Tan Sri Fuzi said the two suspects are believed to be either of European or Middle Eastern descent.

"The suspects are well-built and approximately 180cm tall with fair complexions," he said, adding that it was uncertain if they were still in the country.

He added that the suspects were believed to be riding BMW GS and Kawasaki Versys motorcycles.

KPN @Fuzi_Harun menunjukkan lakaran wajah dua suspek yang dipercayai menembak mati warga Palestin, Dr Fadi di Setapak, Sabtu lepas. pic.twitter.com/OmSFTxKEXI — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) April 23, 2018

"We also retrieved 14 bullets slugs from the body of the victim following a post-mortem. We have sent these slugs to our weapons experts here for further analysis,"said Mr Fuzi.

He declined to divulge further details on the case as it was still under investigation, but revealed there had been no threat made against the victim's family.

He added that police may take a statement from the victim's brother, Dr Rami al-Batsh, who arrived in Malaysia earlier on Monday, if necessary.

Mr Fuzi also urged anyone who noticed anything between 5am and 7am on Saturday to come forward.

According to The Star, the family has submitted documents to the hospital where Dr Batsh's body has been kept to request the release of his remains.

It is believed that the family is still awaiting word from the Palestinian embassy if permission to fly the body via Egypt has been granted.

A family friend revealed that the earliest the remains could begin the journey home was on Tuesday.

Based on CCTV footage, police have ruled out that Dr Fadi al-Batsh was a victim of a random shooting as other people had walked past the two assailants without being attacked.

The severity of the attack showed that his assailants wanted him dead, police said.

In the brutal 6am slaying, two men in full-faced helmets riding high-powered motorcycles waited 20 minutes in the dark near Jalan Meranti in Setapak, before assassinating Dr Batsh.

He was walking to a mosque, some 300m from his home, to lead the dawn prayers when he was gunned down.