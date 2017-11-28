Malaysia mulls new law to enable it to divert surplus water from states

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - The Malaysian government is planning to enact a new law to streamline water management systems in each state next year, according to Natural Resources and Environment Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

"There are some states having surplus rain, causing floods, while there are others that are dry. So through this new law, we can supply the surplus water to states that need it," he told reporters on Monday (Nov 27).

Wan Junaidi said the new law would enable the federal government to provide a more consistent water management system across the different states.

"Currently, the Federal Government has no rights to intervene in state water management systems. However, we will study and discuss with the state governments on this matter," he said.