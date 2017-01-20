Malaysia man tries to urinate in water bottle, ends up with stuck penis

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Firemen came to the rescue of a man whose penis got stuck in a mineral water bottle.

In the 4am incident on Friday (Jan 20), the 21-year-old victim from Teluk Gong, Klang claimed he had decided to urinate in a water bottle as he could not reach the bathroom in time, when his penis got stuck.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the man had even tried to cut the water bottle himself in a desperate bid to free his "family jewels".

"He used a metal saw, inflicting wounds on his penis.

"He was bleeding profusely," said the spokesman.

A team from the Port Klang and Andalas fire stations were dispatched to the scene and managed to free the man's penis within 10 minutes.

"The victim was treated initially before being sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for further treatment.