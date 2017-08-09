Malaysia man faces 599 charges of sodomising daughter

KUALA LUMPUR (The Star/Asia News Network) - A unit trust agent was charged with 599 counts of sodomising his teenage daughter,one count of rape and 30 counts of committing physical sexual assault without intercourse on the girl since she was 13.

However, only 150 of the sodomy charges could be read out to the 36-year divorcee at the special court for sexual crimes against children here on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges that were read out to him.

Sessions judge Yong Zarida Sazali adjourned the trial to Thursday when the rest of the sodomy charges would be read to the accused.

The 150 counts of sodomy under Section 377C of the Penal Code which the man claimed trial to today allegedly took place three times a day at the main room of an apartment in Sungai Way, Petaling Jaya from January to March this year.

He allegedly committed the 599 offences since the girl was 13.

The man, who has two other daughters, also claimed trial to one count of raping the 15-year-old girl under Section 376A of the Penal Code.

The 30 counts of physical sexual assault without intercourse was framed under Section 14 of the new Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The man, who was not represented, arrived at the courthouse at 8.45am and was brought to the courtroom at 9am.

However, the charges him were only read to him at 2.50pm.