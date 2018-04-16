Malaysia election: Voters can check polling stations online

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian voters can now check where to cast their ballots for the general election via the Election Commission's online site or mobile phone app.

Information on voters' polling stations and channels were placed online on Monday (April 16).

The information is available at www.spr.gov.my and the MySPR Semak mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Voters can also check their polling details by calling locally 03-8892 7018 or sending an SMS to 15888.

Malaysia's 14th polls will be held on May 9. Nomination of candidates is set for April 28, while early voting is on May 5.

May 9 has been declared a national public holiday to enable Malaysians to exercise their right to vote.