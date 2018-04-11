Malaysia GE: Polling day on May 9 declared public holiday

People take photos near flags of the ruling party, Barisan Nasional, in Putrajaya, Malaysia on April 10, 2018.
People take photos near flags of the ruling party, Barisan Nasional, in Putrajaya, Malaysia on April 10, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
9 min ago

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government has announced that polling day which falls on May 9, a Wednesday, is a public holiday.

This followed the Election Commission's announcement on Tuesday (April 10) that the country's 14th general election will be held on May 9.

 

Nomination of candidates for the 222 parliamentary and 505 state seats has been set for April 28.

Early voting for military and police personnel as well as voters living abroad has been fixed for May 5.

This gives political parties a campaign period of 11 days.

 
 

Go to our Malaysia GE microsite for more stories and analyses.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Save better and smarter online