Malaysia GE: Polling day on May 9 declared public holiday

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian government has announced that polling day which falls on May 9, a Wednesday, is a public holiday.

This followed the Election Commission's announcement on Tuesday (April 10) that the country's 14th general election will be held on May 9.

Nomination of candidates for the 222 parliamentary and 505 state seats has been set for April 28.

Early voting for military and police personnel as well as voters living abroad has been fixed for May 5.

This gives political parties a campaign period of 11 days.