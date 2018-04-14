Malaysia election: We did not endorse political parties, say models featured in GE14 memes

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The models unwittingly featured in Malaysia election memes have denied endorsing any political party and say their images have been altered and used without their permission.

One of the models in a photo of two women holding up a poster that reads "Undilah Barisan Nasional", says that the photo is a stock image she took five years ago.

"Please be aware there is a photo that has been posted and published of myself and my friend supporting a political group," said Wendy Lean on her Facebook page.

"This is a stock image which I took five years ago. It has been purchased by the third party from a stock company," she said.

"I'm here to clarify that I did not take a picture with the BN logo to encourage people to vote for them. They photoshopped it," said Lean.

Nurul Aida Azira Mohd Kassim, 19, said that her photo was also used without her knowledge to promote opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan, and she has been inundated with messages since the photo went viral.

Kalau boleh saman and aku tahu siapa buat gambar ni sumpah aku maki . Kau mesti orang politik dah 21 ke atas . Suka suka hati kau nak guna gambar aku . Sumpah aku tak halalkan , makin benci pulak aku dengan politik . Over the limit lah orang zaman sekarang pic.twitter.com/QzrWraYnuX — Aidaazira (@aidaazirx_) April 13, 2018

"I feel annoyed and embarrassed. If I am slandered against, who will pay for the damages," she said on her Twitter page.

"I have been patient from the start since the photo went viral. I was silent and I tolerated the embarrassment," said Nurul Aida.

However, she said the incident has caused her pain and stress.

"To reveal the truth on this poster, I have lodged a police report," she said.