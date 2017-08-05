Malaysia baby born in Grab car gets free rides for life

KUALA LUMPUR (The Star/Asia News Network) - Ride-hailing company Grab is giving a baby boy born inside one its vehicles free rides for life.

"IT'S A BOY! We're overjoyed to hear that a baby was delivered in a Grab ride yesterday while on the way to the hospital," the company said in a post on Facebook on Saturday (Aug 5).

"We couldn't have been more proud of our driver-partner Grace (Nesamani Raju) who remained calm and took both parents and baby safely to the hospital.

"To celebrate this joyous event, we are giving the baby a LIFETIME of FREE Grab rides."

Raju, 45, had picked up a pregnant passenger heading from Bukit Bintang to Sentul Medical Centre on Thursday evening.

The woman was accompanied by her husband and a friend for a check-up at the hospital as the baby had been due only next week. They were caught in heavy traffic when the woman suddenly started screaming.

The baby was born as soon as Raju stopped the car at the hospital's entrance.