Malaysia police arrest 6 people linked to ISIS

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian authorities have nabbed six people linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in a month-long operation, police said in a statement on Wednesday (May 3).

Four men and two women were arrested in the states of Kelantan, Pahang, Malacca, Johor and Penang. Two of the men are suspected of smuggling in arms from southern Thailand.

One of the woman, aged 26, was detained by Turkish authorities in February while she was awaiting instructions from Malaysian terrorist, Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, to enter Syria. The other woman allegedly promoted ISIS through the Google Plus application.

As for the remaining two men, one of them had returned from militant activities in Syria, while the other allegedly used 15 Facebook accounts to propagate ISIS agenda and had plans to attack Shi'ite mosques in Penang.

Police said they are still seeking one more suspect, 27-year-old Muhammad Muzaffa Arieff Junaidi from Kelantan, who is believed to be involved in arms smuggling and have fled to Thailand.

"The suspect is believed to have illegally entered southern Thailand through Golok river on March 22, 2017, with two weapons, the M4 Carbine and a pistol," police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said.