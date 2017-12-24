Malaysia Airports issues apology after 'Mary Christmas' greeting sparks criticism

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia Airports has apologised for an erroneous Christmas bunting that misspelled "Mary Christmas" and "Happy New Years".

A photo of the bunting went "viral" on social media, landing criticism from netizens who were disappointed over the typo and grammatical error.

The red-coloured bunting erected at an airport in Kota Bahru reads "Wishing you Mary Christmas & Happy New Years" with "Merry" and "Year" misspelled.

The Malaysia Airports logo is featured at the top of the bunting.

"We wish to assure you that this does not involve any other airports," it said in a statement on Facebook on Sunday (Dec 24).

It also apologised for the mistake and thanked the public for highlighting the issue to them.

"We extend our apologies, and wish you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," it added.