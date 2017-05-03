'Malacca' now known as 'Melaka': State government

MELAKA - "Malacca" will be known as "Melaka" from now on, says the Malaysian state government which has decided to cease the use of the more commonly Anglicised spelling of the state name.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday (May 3), the Melaka State Secretary Datuk Seri Naim Abu Bakar said that all newspapers and the media - be it in Bahasa Malaysia, English or any other language - should use the name "Melaka" in writing or when mentioning the state in any of their publications, the Bernama news agency reported.

"This is intended to standardise the use of the name "Melaka" whether in writing or when mentioning in the media, especially in English," he said in a statement.