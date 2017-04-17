Lavish lifestyle of 21-year-old Datuk becomes Malaysia's social media hit

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The lavish lifestyle of a 21-year-old Datuk has caught the attention of netizens in Malaysia, and his postings on social media have gone viral.

Datuk Muhammad Saiful Muhamad Ali's postings on his Facebook and Instagram accounts seemingly depict a life of luxury, particularly, a video he posted on his 21st birthday.

In the video, Muhammad Saiful and an older man, presumably his father, are seen descending from a private jet, getting into a Rolls Royce flanked by an escort, and being driven to his birthday party held in a hall that featured musical and dance performances.

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times at the time of writing on Monday (April 17) afternoon.

According to a picture he posted on his Instagram account, Muhammad Saiful received the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang award, which carries the Datuk title, in 2015.

His Facebook account says he is the director of a number of diverse businesses including scrap metal, convenience stores, a car wash and a recording studio, among others.