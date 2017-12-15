Malaysia launches Bank Negara's commemorative banknotes to mark 60th anniversary of independence

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Malaysia's King Sultan Muhammad V on Thursday (Dec 14) launched commemorative banknotes issued by Bank Negara in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Federation of Malaya Independence Agreement.

The event was held at Bank Negara's Museum and Art Gallery in Kuala Lumpur.

The commemorative banknotes were issued in honour of the contributions by the Council (later called Conference) of Rulers towards realising the nation's independence on Aug 31, 1957.

The specifications of the commemorative banknotes are single RM600 (S$198) banknotes which are sold at RM1,700 a piece; uncut 3-in-1 RM60 banknotes with a face value of RM180 and sold at RM500 a piece and single RM60 banknotes with a face value of RM60 and sold at RM120 a piece.

Bank Negara Governor Tan Sri Muhammad Ibrahim, in his speech, said the commemorative banknotes, measuring 370mm by 220mm were the biggest in the world and designed based on the theme "Raja Payung Kedaulatan Negara" and had higher security features.

"The public can place their orders for the special edition banknotes from Jan 5 next year. In the event of over-subscription, balloting will take place," he said.

At the event, Sultan Muhammad V was also presented with commemorative coins issued in conjunction with His Majesty's installation as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and then visited the exhibition "Pameran Malaysia: 60 Cetera".

Four types of commemorative coins were issued. Gold coins, with a face value of RM300, to be sold via public auction at a reserve price of RM4,000 a piece; silver coins, with a face value of RM150, to be sold at RM1,000 a piece; copper coins, with face value of RM15, to be sold at RM200 a piece and the Nordic gold brilliant uncirculated coins, with a face value of RM1, to be sold at RM11 a piece.

Display units of the coins will be available for public viewing from Dec 21 at Bank Negara's Museum and Art Gallery and at the bank's offices in Penang, Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Kuala Terengganu.

The public can place their orders online from Jan 5, 2018.