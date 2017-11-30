Kim Jong Nam murder trial: A dozen bottles of antidote found in Kim's backpack

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - North Korean Kim Jong Nam, who was murdered with VX nerve agent, had a dozen bottles of antidote in his backpack, the Malaysian High Court heard.

The 12 bottles were filled with Atropine, a medication used to combat the effects of certain types of nerve agents and poisons including VX.

This was testified by the Alcohol and Clinical Toxicology Unit chief Dr K. Sharmilah, 38, from the Chemistry Department.

"I received the items (antidote) together with seven other exhibits from police who handed it to me at about 4.06pm on March 10 for toxicology tests," she said yesterday during examination-in-chief by DPP Mohd Fairuz Johari.

The witness was testifying in the trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, who are both charged, with four others still at large, with the murder of Kim, 45, at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 at 9am on Feb 13.

Kim, also known as Kim Chol, is the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Dr Sharmilah agreed with Gooi that a pesticide could also cause death and result in the same symptoms as VX poisoning.

Another witness, Asst Supt Nasrol Sain Hamzah, 38, testified that he seized the infamous 'LOL' T-shirt which was worn by Doan on the day Kim was murdered.

The suspect was interrogated at the Sepang district police headquarters and informed ASP Nasrol that she could identify which clothes she had worn on Feb 13.

In a raid on Feb 15, ASP Nasrol and his team were led by the suspect to the room she rented at Sky Star Hotel in Sepang.

"The room was cluttered. The bed was unmade and there was a pile of clothes on the floor," he said.

The witness said the shirt and a colourful dress were found in an open Hello Kitty bag. The bag was on the floor at the edge of the bed.

"I did not touch the clothes because I was worried about the chemical compounds on the 'LOL' shirt and the dress," he said.

The trial is expected to go on until March 2018.