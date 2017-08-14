Johor princess Tunku Aminah marries Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad

JOHOR BARU - Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad Abdullah were pronounced husband and wife on Monday (August 14) after their solemnisation of marriage according to Malay customs.

A statement from the Royal Press Office of the Johor palace said the ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene, the official residence of the royal family, was witnessed by Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and his consort Raja Zarith Sofiah Idris Shah, close family members and friends.

Also present were the groom's parents Martin and Henriette Verbaas, his brother and sister, as well as close family friends who had flown in from the Netherlands.

Mr Dennis Muhammad, who wore a traditional white Malay wedding baju, solemnly affirmed his marriage to Tunku Aminah before the Johor mufti, Datuk Muhammad Tahrir Shamsudin.

The groom was then led to a special room on the first floor of the palace, where his bride was waiting, for the ring placing ceremony.

The sitting-in-state ceremony will be held at 8pm at Istana Besar.