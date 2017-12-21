Johor Baru petrol station murder: 4 more suspects detained

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Four more people were detained on Thursday (Dec 21) in relation to the recent killing of an alleged underworld leader at a Johor Baru petrol station, bringing the total of suspects to six.

Magistrate Noor Aisyah Ahmad granted a seven-day remand order for the six suspects - five men in their 20s and a 19-year-old woman - when they were brought to court on Thursday.

Johor police had confirmed on Wednesday that a 22-year-old man and the girl had been detained to assist with investigations.

The four others are believed to have been detained on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said on Tuesday that a fight between two triads was the cause of the brutal murder.

The victim was stabbed, and then run over twice by a white BMW at the Taman Pelangi Shell station, about 4km from the Causeway linking Malaysia and Singapore.

He said police had identified the four assailants and that a manhunt has been launched to nab the suspects.