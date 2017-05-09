Jakarta governor Ahok found guilty of blasphemy, sentenced to 2 years' jail

JAKARTA - Outgoing Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was found guilty of blasphemy by a District Court on Tuesday (May 9) and sentenced to two years' in jail.

The punishment meted out by the court was heavier than the two years probation state prosecutors had recommended earlier.

Basuki, better known by his Chinese nickname Ahok, told the court he will be appealing the sentence.

The court case against Basuki involves a speech to constituents last September, when he was heard referring to a verse in the Quran while telling them that they should not be misled by opponents urging Muslims to reject a non-Muslim leader. Basuki is a Christian.

A key consideration of the case was whether the governor's comments was blasphemous against Islam, said the five-member judging panel led by presiding judge Dwiarso Budi Santiarto.

During the reading of the verdict, the judges said evidence proved that Basuki had deliberately committed blasphemy and hence was guilty of the charge.

The hearing on Tuesday capped a long-drawn trial against Basuki, who was recently defeated by his rival Anies Baswedan at the April 19 gubernatorial election.

The capital remains on edge even as the judges delivered the verdict inside an auditorium at the Ministry of Agriculture in South Jakarta, where the hearing was held.

Outside, thousands of police officers stood guard, and deployed concertina wire barricades to prevent an outbreak of violence between Basuki supporters and headline Muslim protesters, who had gathered near the ministry complex.

An estimated 5,000 supporters of Basuki turned up to rally behind the Christian politician, even putting up a display on the road made up of red and white roses that said "#SAVEAHOK".

But there were also about 5,000 others at the same venue staging a protest to call for the courts to jail Basuki for insulting Islam.

The court's decision was met with loud cheers among the anti-Ahok protesters, while supporters of the governor were shocked by the heavier sentence handed by the court.

"Two years is a long time, Ahok is right to appeal, this is unbelievable," said bank clerk Gede, who only goes by one name, referring to the court's guilty verdict and jail sentence.

Many of those who were at the ministry to support him were too distraught to speak and many were seen in tears.

At least one woman among the crowd fainted when news of the court's decision reached them.

The Straits Times understands that a date to hear Basuki's appeal will be decided by a higher court once his lawyers file his appeal.