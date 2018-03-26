Jakarta aims to introduce electronic road pricing in 2019

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The administration of Indonesia's capital is targeting to implement electronic road pricing (ERP) within one year, said Jakarta Deputy Governor Sandiaga Uno.

"We are firm, and there shouldn't be more delay in implementing (ERP), which is (expected) in March 2019," Mr Sandiaga said, as quoted by kompas.com.

He argued that the ERP system, under which vehicle owners are charged for entering certain roads, could be the solution for traffic congestion in the city, since 50 per cent of vehicles moving on Jakarta's roads came from outside the capital.

With the implementation of ERP, vehicle owners will be required to pay if they pass along roads wired in the ERP system.

"Vehicles both from Jakarta and outside Jakarta will have to pay the ERP (toll)," Mr Sandiaga said.

Mr Sandiaga added the ERP system would be implemented after the MRT commenced operations. The administration hopes that the MRT line along Jl Jendral Sudirman to Jl Medan Merdeka Barat could be operational by October.

The city has divided the ERP project into two phases: the first one will be for vehicles moving from the Senayan traffic circle to the Hotel Indonesia (HI) traffic circle, while the second phase will be installed from the HI traffic circle to Jl Medan Merdeka Barat.