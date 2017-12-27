Indonesia's Sinabung volcano erupts again

JAKARTA - Indonesia's Sinabung volcano in northern Sumatra province erupted again on Wednesday (Dec 27), sending hot clouds into the sky.

The eruption occurred at 3.36pm local time, the country's disaster management agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in an update on his Twitter account.

The eruption sent black gray volcanic ash up into the sky as high as 3,500m towards the east and south-east and 4,600m in the south and south-east direction.

Volcanic ash also fell on several villages around the volcano, he said.

There were no casualties from Wednesday's eruption as those living within the red zone around the volcano had been evacuated, he added.

The eruption on Wednesday followed another eruption on Dec 18.

The Indonesian authorities have imposed the highest alert on the volcano, which has been in place since 2013 when it began erupting.

