Indonesia's Go-Jek to announce first South-east Asia expansion in weeks

A Gojek driver rides his motorcycle through a business district street in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 9, 2015.
JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesian ride hailing and online payment company Go-Jek is set to announce its first expansion to another country in South-east Asia in the "next few weeks", according to an internal company email reviewed by Reuters.

Go-Jek also plans to expand to three other South-east Asian countries by the middle of this year, the email quoting Go-Jek Chief Executive Nadiem Makarim said.

News of the plans come after Uber Technologies Inc agreed this week to sell its South-east Asian business to regional rival Grab.

Go-Jek's Makarim described this deal as a "great opportunity" because "fewer players means a smoother path to continued and deepened market leadership.

