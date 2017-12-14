Indonesia's constitutional court rejects petition to bar consensual sex outside marriage

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's constitutional court on Thursday (Dec 14) rejected a petition to bar all consensual sex outside of marriage.

The presiding judge said existing laws did not conflict with the constitution and that it was not the authority of the constitutional court to create new policy.

The petition put forward by the Family Love Alliance, a group of conservative academics and activists, called for the definition of adultery to apply not just to married couples but to anyone in a marriage or outside.