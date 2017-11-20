Indonesia's anti-graft agency detains House Speaker Setya Novanto

JAKARTA - Indonesia's Speaker of Parliament Setya Novanto has been detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) after the anti-graft agency announced late Sunday (Nov 19) night that his medical condition does not require hospitalisation.

Novanto, 62, is being sought for questioning over a major scandal unearthed in 2014 involving US$170 million (S$230 million) of stolen state funds.

The Golkar party chairman was admitted to a private hospital last Thursday (Nov 16) after the car he was in crashed into a tree and a street light pole in south Jakarta.

KPK then issued an order to move him to the main state hospital RSCM in Central Jakarta and independent doctors were sent to diagnose his condition.

Novanto arrived at KPK at 11.40pm on Sunday, wearing an orange KPK detainee vest, and was ushered, in a wheelchair, into the building, national television stations show. He did not give any comments.

Novanto's lawyer a few days ago filed a pre-trial petition against Novanto's status as a corruption suspect and the first hearing for this will be held on Nov 30 at the South Jakarta District Court.

The anti-graft agency had earlier failed to locate and detain Novanto when it raided his home last Wednesday.

Investigators allege that Novanto was among dozens of politicians who received kickbacks from funds earmarked for a 2009 government project to issue new identification cards, called e-KTP, to citizens aged 17 and above.

There has been speculation that the crash, in which Novanto suffered head injuries, was arranged as an excuse so he could avoid interrogations. Novanto had previously eluded several summons from the KPK, citing a heart ailment.