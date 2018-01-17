Indonesian president Jokowi reshuffles Cabinet, appoints Golkar sec-gen and former military chief

JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (Jan 17) appointed another senior member of Golkar Party to his Cabinet by replacing Social Affairs Minister Khofifah Indar Parawansa with the party's Secretary General Idrus Marham.

Also out is Presidential Chief of Staff Teten Masduki, whose post was handed to former Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) chief Moeldoko.

Mr Teten, 54, who was a key member of Mr Joko's campaign team in 2014, is said to be taking a break, while Ms Khofifah, 52, has resigned to contest in June's East Java gubernatorial elections.

This is the third Cabinet shake-up in the president's five year-term which started in October 2014.

Mr Idrus, 55, is the second Golkar cadre member to be holding a ministerial position in Mr Joko's current administration after Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto was appointed in July 2016.

The reshuffle was widely expected following Ms Khofifah's resignation last week, which came just weeks after Mr Airlangga took over as Golkar chairman on Dec 13.

The move to appoint Mr JIdrus would be seen as Mr Joko locking in the support from Golkar - the second largest politcal party in Indonesia - when the president runs for re-election in 2019.

Less expected was the re-emergence of Mr Moeldoko, 60, who retired as TNI chief in July 2015 and was once mentioned as a potential running mate of Mr Joko.

The retired four-star general has kept a low profile until he was spotted at the wedding of Mr Joko's daughter Kahiyang Ayu last November.

Also sworn in on Wednesday were retired army general and former transportation and defence minister Agum Gumelar, 72, as a member of the Presidential Advisory Council; and Air Marshal Yuyu Sutisna as Air Force Chief.

Air Marshal Yuyu, 55, replaces Chief Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto who Mr Joko promoted to TNI chief in December last year after teh early retirement of General Gatot Nurmantyo.